19,467 Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $167,737.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $805,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $2,630,037. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $86.48.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

