Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 1347 Property Insurance were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get 1347 Property Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIH opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.57. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (PIH) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/1347-property-insurance-holdings-inc-pih-stake-boosted-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

1347 Property Insurance Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH).

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.