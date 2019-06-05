$132.09 Million in Sales Expected for Secureworks Corp (SCWX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will report $132.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. Secureworks posted sales of $126.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year sales of $568.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.03 million to $569.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $617.69 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $623.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.63. 10,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,841. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 1.40. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

