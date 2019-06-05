$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,866,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $107,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

