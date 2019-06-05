$0.50 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 51.54% and a return on equity of 786.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 317,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,516,970. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Cleveland-Cliffs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,967.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,510.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $196,710. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,416 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 126,374 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

