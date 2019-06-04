Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.
Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
