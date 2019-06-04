Zscaler (ZS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $71.96. Approximately 3,322,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,125,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.90.
ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.13 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 50,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $6,536,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,164 shares of company stock valued at $22,949,152. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,428.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 916,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 890,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,242.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
