Zscaler (ZS) Given a $77.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Cowen assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $66.90 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 50,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $3,237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $6,536,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,164 shares of company stock valued at $22,949,152. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.