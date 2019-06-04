Zipper (ZIP) 1-Day Volume Tops $15.91 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007290 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000931 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.