Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $57,000 in Corning Incorporated (GLW) Stock

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.41.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 81,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,647. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/zions-bancorporation-n-a-invests-57000-in-corning-incorporated-glw-stock.html.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.