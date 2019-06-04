Zeusshield Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $30,545.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00382719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.02742942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00153229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

