Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Shares Bought by Signia Capital Management LLC

Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 103.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,051 shares during the period. Zagg comprises about 4.1% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zagg were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zagg in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zagg by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 72,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Zagg by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zagg by 3,643.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zagg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 452,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zagg alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZAGG. BidaskClub raised Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of ZAGG stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 93,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,084. The stock has a market cap of $198.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Zagg Inc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Zagg had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zagg Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/zagg-inc-zagg-shares-bought-by-signia-capital-management-llc.html.

Zagg Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.