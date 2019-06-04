Zacks: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) Given $5.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

RIOT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.11. 812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

