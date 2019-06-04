Zacks Investment Research Lowers ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Hold

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 price target on ACCO Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 11,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 67,330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 375,353 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

