Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.40 Price Target for OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (ONE)

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 32 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONE. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 61.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 168.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 71,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 356.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 100,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,175. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

