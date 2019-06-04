Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.40 Price Target for OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (ONE)

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 32 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONE. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 100,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,175. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.15.
About OneSmart International Edun Gr
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
