Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $326.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on VLY shares. TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 132,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

