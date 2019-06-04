Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. American Outdoor Brands posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Outdoor Brands.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million.

AOBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $15.30 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,884.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $11,304,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,403,000 after acquiring an additional 556,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,538,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,361,000 after acquiring an additional 442,078 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 440,688 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $3,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 7,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,829. The company has a market cap of $457.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.08. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

