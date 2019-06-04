Zacks: Analysts Set $18.67 Target Price for Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP)

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 7,100 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,486,451 shares of company stock worth $18,235,582. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $16,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHAP stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 3.86. Chaparral Energy has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

