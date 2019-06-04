Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Quanex Building Products posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanex Building Products.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

NX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 213.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NX stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.08. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

