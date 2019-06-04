Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. 6,382,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,714,217. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 46,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,855,327.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $54,619.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,832 shares of company stock worth $6,688,367. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,905,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,053 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.