Zacks: Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (GNMX) Given $0.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $0.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aevi Genomic Medicine an industry rank of 205 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 675.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 278,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 242,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 986,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 1,583.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,040 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 1,278.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248,476 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.64.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

