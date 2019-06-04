Xchange Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Xchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Xchange has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. Xchange has a total market capitalization of $3,053.00 and $1.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,844.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.03114302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.24 or 0.04976263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.01317355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.01091886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.01013047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00327990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019322 BTC.

Xchange Coin Profile

XCG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com . Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG . The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Xchange

Xchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

