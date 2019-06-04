Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $5.16 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $355,196.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,047.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 607,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,764. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

