WP Carey (WPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of WP Carey from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WP Carey has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

