Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 171,226 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,066,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $112,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $2,249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,670. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

