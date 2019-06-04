Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 24,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

