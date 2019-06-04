Welch & Forbes LLC Has $76.92 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $76,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 691.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 141,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $108.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $635,199.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.42.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

