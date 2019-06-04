Webcoin (WEB) Market Cap Hits $190,568.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Webcoin has a market cap of $190,568.00 and $1.69 million worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.10 or 0.08462230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037936 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001641 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013448 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,449,935 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $24.68 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.