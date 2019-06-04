Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 1,030.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 297,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICD shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.
Shares of NYSE:ICD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,893. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
