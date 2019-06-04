Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.8% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.9% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

