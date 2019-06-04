Waitr (WTRH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTRH. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Waitr in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waitr in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Waitr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

WTRH stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. Waitr has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waitr will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waitr news, CEO Christopher Meaux acquired 135,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Stough acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,135 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Waitr by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 2.7% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 821.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 13.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

