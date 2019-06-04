Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

NYSE COP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 164,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

