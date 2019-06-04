Vuzix (VUZI) Trading Up 8.2%

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 522,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 312,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Vuzix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 288.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vuzix Corp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 116,335 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Vuzix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,052,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vuzix by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

