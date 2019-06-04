Vonage (VG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG) in a report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Summit Insights reissued a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE VG opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Vonage has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vonage had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, CFO David T. Pearson sold 74,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $741,105.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,805.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Pearson sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,513,753 shares of company stock worth $15,726,773. Insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 15.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $124,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

