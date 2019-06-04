Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 65.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,919,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,623,560.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,579.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,863. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti set a $38.00 target price on shares of La-Z-Boy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

