Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Career Education Corp. (CECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Career Education by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Career Education by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Career Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Career Education by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 2,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,706. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Career Education Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.07 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

