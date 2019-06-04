Victor Sandor Sells 15,728 Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Stock

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) insider Victor Sandor sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $432,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Victor Sandor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Victor Sandor sold 36,134 shares of Array Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $996,575.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Victor Sandor sold 74,915 shares of Array Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $2,022,705.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Victor Sandor sold 40,634 shares of Array Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,076,801.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Victor Sandor sold 12,600 shares of Array Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $333,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Array Biopharma by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Array Biopharma by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Array Biopharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,660,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 237,631 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Array Biopharma from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Array Biopharma to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Array Biopharma from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Array Biopharma from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Array Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

