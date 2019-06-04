Verso Corp (VRS) Holdings Raised by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 136.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Verso by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Verso by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Verso by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Verso by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Verso in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Verso presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.82. Verso Corp has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.26 million. Verso had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

