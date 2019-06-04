Veritas Pharma (VRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Shares of Veritas Pharma Inc (CNSX:VRT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 6517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Veritas Pharma Company Profile (CNSX:VRT)

Veritas Pharma Inc focuses on the development of proprietary cannabis strains for chronic and acute pains, nausea and vomiting, and post-traumatic stress disorders. The company was formerly known as Seashore Organic Medicine Inc and changed its name to Veritas Pharma Inc in December 2015. Veritas Pharma Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

