Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $25.14 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 54,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,534,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 62,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. 66,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.05.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

