Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.61

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.61 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 16577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/vanguard-mortgage-backed-securities-etf-vmbs-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-52-61.html.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.