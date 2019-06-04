VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,063,000 after acquiring an additional 829,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 490,838 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,507,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,758,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $22.34.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

