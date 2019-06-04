ValuEngine Lowers Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LCUT opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $149.93 million during the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. purchased 24,171 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $227,690.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 360,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,449 in the last three months. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 44.4% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 114,719 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 466,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 39,729 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

