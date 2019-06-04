Valmont Industries (VMI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.17. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,952.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

