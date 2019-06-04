UTRUST Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One UTRUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00001019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. UTRUST has a total market cap of $35.22 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UTRUST has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00384244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02959718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00147905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004315 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST was first traded on August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

