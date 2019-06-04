US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Textron Inc. (TXT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,381,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Textron by 4,444.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246,159 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 799,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after buying an additional 641,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,701,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,248,000 after purchasing an additional 617,437 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 872.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 659,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 591,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 20,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,718. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

