Urban Edge Properties (UE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UE. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

UE stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.92. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 277,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 574,220 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

