UralsCoin Market Capitalization Hits $5,327.00 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. UralsCoin has a total market capitalization of $5,327.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub. Over the last week, UralsCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UralsCoin Profile

UralsCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 13,342,751 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info . UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.