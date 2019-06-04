UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Holdings Trimmed by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of BB&T Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BB&T Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 21,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 574,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $143,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,583 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

