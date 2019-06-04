UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Stake Lessened by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 361,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $525.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 623,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $243,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

